About Feel Good Stay Well Club

A weekly friendship and activity group with a focus on physical and mental wellbeing. The group will have seated exercise sessions, singing, table games, gardening, baking, art and craft activities and the group members will shape the programme. The group, jointly managed by Guinness Housing and Together Dementia Support, is aimed at people living with mild to moderate dementia who would benefit from fun activities and an opportunity to socialise. Residents of Auden Court will also participate and support the people with dementia. Carers can also attend and there will be opportunities from time to time for carers to attend information and support sessions so that they can learn more about dementia and how best to support their relative.