About Happy Memories Dementia Support Group

The Happy Memories Group is a social activity group run by volunteers. It is an active, lively group with activities designed to stimulate and exercise both body and mind. These might include balloon games, dancing, hoopla, indoor curling , 'Play Your Cards Right' and quizzes. Some of the activities are gently competitive team games for small prizes, which help to encourage social interaction and boost self-esteem. Carers have a choice of staying for the session or taking the opportunity to have a break.