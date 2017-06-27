Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Happy Memories Dementia Support Group

St Paulinus Parochial Hall High Street Westtown, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire,
WF13 2PU
01924 737068
Dementialivingwithit.wordpress.com
cath.knowles1@gmail.com

About Happy Memories Dementia Support Group

The Happy Memories Group is a social activity group run by volunteers. It is an active, lively group with activities designed to stimulate and exercise both body and mind. These might include balloon games, dancing, hoopla, indoor curling , 'Play Your Cards Right' and quizzes. Some of the activities are gently competitive team games for small prizes, which help to encourage social interaction and boost self-esteem. Carers have a choice of staying for the session or taking the opportunity to have a break.

Who runs this service

  • Happy Memories Dementia Support Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
