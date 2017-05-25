Attendees to these meetings can meet others in a similar situation, share tips and experiences, listen to speakers on a range of relevant subjects, get advice and support from a Dementia Adviser, and provide mutual support which is invaluable. There are also occasional group meals and trips out for both people with dementia and their carers.
Support group
