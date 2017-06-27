Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Individual support for people living with young onset dementia

Po Box 315, Witney, Oxfordshire,
OX28 1ZN
01865 794311
www.youngdementiauk.org
support@youngdementiauk.org

Individual support for people living with young onset dementia

YoungDementia UK provides tailored support and information to younger people with dementia and their families. Each person is partnered with a trained Young Onset Dementia Support Worker and chooses how to spend their time. The service aims to give younger people the confidence to live life to the full, to help them maintain their skills and to create reliable, frequent breaks for partners and family members.

YoungDementia UK

  • YoungDementia UK

Support group

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia diagnosed under 65 in the Oxfordshire area and surrounding counties
  • Face to face support is only available in Oxfordshire and the surrounding counties but information and support via telephone, email and website is available to people nationally.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


