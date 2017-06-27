About Leeds Black Elders Activity Club

A weekly club for older people including those with dementia and their carers. The Dementia Group has been moved into our wider services to increase involvement and inclusion. As well as refreshments, activities are offered, such as gentle exercises that can be performed from a seat, Tai Chi, Music, Art and Craft, Dominos, talks and presentations. The Club creates a home from home atmosphere which enables members to meet with others and enjoy their time together, this helps to break down social isolation.