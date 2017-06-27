Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Leeds Black Elders Activity Club

Austin Burke Memorial Centre 196 Chapeltown Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS7 4HZ
0113 237 4332
Audrey.johnson@lbea.co.uk

About Leeds Black Elders Activity Club

A weekly club for older people including those with dementia and their carers. The Dementia Group has been moved into our wider services to increase involvement and inclusion. As well as refreshments, activities are offered, such as gentle exercises that can be performed from a seat, Tai Chi, Music, Art and Craft, Dominos, talks and presentations. The Club creates a home from home atmosphere which enables members to meet with others and enjoy their time together, this helps to break down social isolation.

Who runs this service

  • Leeds Black Elders Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over the age of 55 including those with dementia and their carers. Especially those from an African-Caribbean background.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
