About Live Well Community Cafe Cannock

The Live Well Community Cafes are a community initiative set up by MAC Clinical Research to support people living with chronic conditions. The Live Well Community Cafes will provide fun, entertainment, advice and guidance to anyone living in South Staffordshire that has been diagnosed with or cares for someone with an illness or condition that has changed the way they live, whether that be diabetes, heart disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, fibromyalgia, arthritis, depression and anxiety, etc.