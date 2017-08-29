Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Memory Singing

Southampton City Council Woolston Public Library Victoria Road, Southampton, Hampshire,
SO19 9EF
023 8083 3569
southampton-city-libraries.ticketleap.com/memory-singing/
mitchmitchling@hotmail.com

About Memory Singing

The Memory Singing sessions are an opportunity for anyone living with Dementia or memory-loss challenges to engage in an activity to support their capacity to live well with Dementia and flex those memory muscles. Anyone can come along - no experience is required. Rachel, the session leader is an experienced singing-lead. These sessions are tailored for those who may have never sung in a group before and may also be experiencing memory and cognition loss and challenges. Please come along, it will be a lot of fun and very rewarding. The library is very accessible and carers, companions and family are welcome too.

Who runs this service

  • Wessex Heritage Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is living with dementia or memory loss and and their carer or companions
  • Hampshire residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
