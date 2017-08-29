About Memory Singing

The Memory Singing sessions are an opportunity for anyone living with Dementia or memory-loss challenges to engage in an activity to support their capacity to live well with Dementia and flex those memory muscles. Anyone can come along - no experience is required. Rachel, the session leader is an experienced singing-lead. These sessions are tailored for those who may have never sung in a group before and may also be experiencing memory and cognition loss and challenges. Please come along, it will be a lot of fun and very rewarding. The library is very accessible and carers, companions and family are welcome too.