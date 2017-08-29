The Memory Singing sessions are an opportunity for anyone living with Dementia or memory-loss challenges to engage in an activity to support their capacity to live well with Dementia and flex those memory muscles. Anyone can come along - no experience is required. Rachel, the session leader is an experienced singing-lead. These sessions are tailored for those who may have never sung in a group before and may also be experiencing memory and cognition loss and challenges. Please come along, it will be a lot of fun and very rewarding. The library is very accessible and carers, companions and family are welcome too.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17