About Mindful Marching On

Mindful Marching On is a new social activity group for men with memory problems, using electronic gadgets and gizmo's (eg Ten Pin Bowling, Golf, Tennis, Car Racing) to engage in fun and entertaining games and a great chance to socialise. Just come along and watch or join in. Mindful is a registered charity created to support local projects for older people (age over 65) with mental health problems and their carers and people of any age who have memory loss or dementia.