Support group

Music & Memory Beechwood

Beechwood Community Centre Beechwood Avenue, Runcorn, Cheshire,
WA7 3HB
07597 341253
musicandmemory.warrington@gmail.com

About Music & Memory Beechwood

Music and Memory is a group for anyone affected by dementia. It is open to anyone in the Halton area and aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers through singing. The group also aims to provide companionship and reduce social isolation sometimes associated with a diagnosis of dementia and provide a couple of hours of friendship and fun.

Who runs this service

  • Music & Memory Warrington

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, family and friends affected by dementia
  • Halton residents only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
