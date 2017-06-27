Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Musical Memories Cafe Warwick

The Saxon Mill Conventry Road Guys Cliffe, Warwick,
CV34 5YN
01926 458100
www.ageuk.org.uk/warwickshire/our-services/musical-memories/
reception@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Musical Memories Cafe Warwick

The cafe aims to: support people, their families and carers living with memory problems; recognise the importance music can play in bridging memories; encourage socialising with others in similar circumstances; enable carers to share experiences, emotions and understanding. Attendees to the cafe can expect: listening to and joining musicians and volunteers in 'making' music; share experiences and emotions in relaxed informal surroundings.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with memory problems, their carers and families

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017