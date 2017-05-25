About Rare Dementia Support

Rare Dementia Support runs specialist support group services for individuals living with, or affected by, one of five rare dementia diagnoses: frontotemporal dementia (FTD), posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), primary progressive aphasia (PPA), familial Alzheimer's disease (FAD) & familial frontotemporal dementia (fFTD). The vision is for all individuals with or at risk of one of these rarer forms of dementia to have access to specialist information, support and contact with others affected by similar conditions.