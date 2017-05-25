Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Rare Dementia Support

Box 123 Queen Square, London,
WC1N 3BG
07341 776317
www.raredementiasupport.org
contact@raredementiasupport.org

About Rare Dementia Support

Rare Dementia Support runs specialist support group services for individuals living with, or affected by, one of five rare dementia diagnoses: frontotemporal dementia (FTD), posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), primary progressive aphasia (PPA), familial Alzheimer's disease (FAD) & familial frontotemporal dementia (fFTD). The vision is for all individuals with or at risk of one of these rarer forms of dementia to have access to specialist information, support and contact with others affected by similar conditions.

Who runs this service

  • Rare Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by posterial cortical atrophy, frontotemporal dementia, primary progressive aphasia, familial FTD and familial Alzheimer's disease

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017