Reminiscence Cafe

The Fairfield Centre 34 Swan Court, Leatherhead, Surrey,
KT22 8AH
01372 376058
www.molevalley.gov.uk/wellbeing
christina.may@molevalley.gov.uk

The Home Instead Reminiscence Cafe is led by Jackie and is an opportunity for carers and people with memory problems to get together to use photographs, music and activities to stimulate the sharing of memories, recollections and past experiences. This group is informally run and gives everyone an opportunity to talk and share past experiences. It can be amazing how much people in the group can have in common and how one persons memories can help to recall someone else's memories. It is also and important way in helping attendees express their sense of identity and individuality.

Who runs this service

  • Mole Valley District Council

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
