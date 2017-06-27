Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Rural Independent Living Service (Dementia Challenge)

The Maltings River Place Lower Bristol Road, Bath, Somerset,
BA2 1EP
01225 366196
www.curo-group.co.uk/independent-lives/dementia-support/
independentlivingservice@curo-group.co.uk

About Rural Independent Living Service (Dementia Challenge)

Support through the journey with memory problems.

Who runs this service

  • Curo

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Persons with memory issues (diagnosed or not) and their carers
  • Must live in or have a GP in Bath & North East Somerset

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
