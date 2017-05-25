About Saturday Social Club

This weekly Saturday social group provides company and support for people in the earlier stages of dementia. A range of activities are offered, including dominoes, quizzes, memory games, card-making or one-to-one conversation. Women attending are able to have their nails painted, while men can enjoy watching sport, if they wish to, on television. Contact the office for information. An appointment would need to be made first before attending the club to assess any risks.