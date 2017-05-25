Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Saturday Social Club

Ty Pen Y Bont 110C Marthyr Mawr Road, Bridgend, Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr,
CF31 3NY
01656 784100
www.crossroadsbridgend.org.uk
bridgend.county@crossroads.org.uk

About Saturday Social Club

This weekly Saturday social group provides company and support for people in the earlier stages of dementia. A range of activities are offered, including dominoes, quizzes, memory games, card-making or one-to-one conversation. Women attending are able to have their nails painted, while men can enjoy watching sport, if they wish to, on television. Contact the office for information. An appointment would need to be made first before attending the club to assess any risks.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care Bridgend County

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia
  • Residents of Bridgend County Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017