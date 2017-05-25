Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Shine a Light

All Saints Church All Saints Road, Newmarket, Suffolk,
CB8 8ES
01638 560228
robin.hardy4@ntlworld.com

About Shine a Light

A friendly, relaxed group meeting for people with dementia and their carers providing an activities programme which includes games, photos, talks, reminiscing, singing and plenty of fun and laughter. Coffee/tea, biscuits and cake are included. Professionals are available occasionally to inform carers of helpful ways of dealing with specific problems arising.

Who runs this service

  • All Saints Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Person with dementia together with their carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017