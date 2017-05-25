About Social activities and groups

MAECare works with people over 60 who live at home to ensure they have a good quality of life and that they can be as independent as possible. They organise a range of social activities and transport can be arranged to all of them. There are many opportunities to keep healthy and there are exercise classes to suit a range of abilities, including Zumba Gold and gentle Yoga. All the activities are open to everyone, but there are also some services especially for people living with dementia. Please check the website for more information.