Activity and Social Group for people with mild to moderate dementia. The main aim of the group is to enable people to live well with dementia and maintain their independence. CST Today use the principles of cognitive stimulation therapy in the session, which is an evidence based treatment for the management of mild to moderate dementia. It is a fun way to improve memory, build relationships, maximise potential, stimulate executive functioning, language and improve concentration.
