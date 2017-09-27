Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The Polish Club 18 Kedleston Road, Derby, Derbyshire,
DE22 1GU
01332 553031
www.hardygroupdementia.org.uk
profdaver@ntlworld.com

About Social and Peer Support

The Hardy Group is an active and good natured group which meets twice a month to encourage social engagement, peer support and mental and light physical activity. This provides stimulation, improves motivation and helps people live well with dementia. They meet in Derby once a month for a light hearted social event and once a month when they go out on day trips requested by their members. Coaches are provided for the trips out free of charge and the group will cover some additional costs such as entrance fees to attractions. All is asked is for a small donation to the group. There is some support for members with limited mobility.

Who runs this service

  • The Hardy Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers, as well as recent past carers. People with dementia with no family carer can join subject to a review of their support needs.
  • Residents of the Derby area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
