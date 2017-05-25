About Sonas Activity Group

The Sonas activity group is for people with dementia who find communication difficult. The group is small and moves at a gentle pace with a pattern that repeats each week. We sing, recite or listen to poetry, do seated exercises, have something to eat, something to smell, singing and playing of percussion instruments. It's aim is to stimulate people through the use of all the senses. We have fun but we ensure that everyone can keep up and participate.