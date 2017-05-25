Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Sonas Activity Group

Laurel Court Care Home 1A Candleford Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M20 3JH
07854 335890
www.togetherdementiasupport.org
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Sonas Activity Group

The Sonas activity group is for people with dementia who find communication difficult. The group is small and moves at a gentle pace with a pattern that repeats each week. We sing, recite or listen to poetry, do seated exercises, have something to eat, something to smell, singing and playing of percussion instruments. It's aim is to stimulate people through the use of all the senses. We have fun but we ensure that everyone can keep up and participate.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers.
  • Residents of Manchester

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
