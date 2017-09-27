About Thanet Dementia Hub @ Trinity

A fortnightly peer support group allows people recently diagnosed with dementia to meet others in similar circumstances in a relaxed setting. A health or social care professional or guest, such as a Librarian with reminiscence resources, is usually invited. The Centre's Befriending scheme can provide company for an isolated person in the early stages of dementia. There are also COGS groups and shorter activity sessions to provide something stilmulating and enjoyable for those living with dementia and some respite for their carers.