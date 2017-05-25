About Time For You

This is an opportunity for people who have Alzheimer's Disease or other types of dementia to come along with family, friends and carers to spend time reminiscing, singing, relaxing and laughter. The group invokes memories through using all five senses, with scents, colours, touch, sound and taste using specially designed dementia resources. Carers can stay and access emotional support or enjoy taking part together with their loved one. Alternatively care workers can be provided to ensure the carer can access respite. Hot meal provided.