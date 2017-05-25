Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Time For You

Crossroads Ribble Valley Bellman Mill Salthill, Clitheroe, Lancashire,
BB7 1QW
01200 422104
www.crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk
hello@crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk

About Time For You

This is an opportunity for people who have Alzheimer's Disease or other types of dementia to come along with family, friends and carers to spend time reminiscing, singing, relaxing and laughter. The group invokes memories through using all five senses, with scents, colours, touch, sound and taste using specially designed dementia resources. Carers can stay and access emotional support or enjoy taking part together with their loved one. Alternatively care workers can be provided to ensure the carer can access respite. Hot meal provided.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroad Care Ribble Valley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, with family, friends and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
