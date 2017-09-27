TREATS is a friendly social support group for people with dementia and carers of people with dementia. There are various activities each week including: music, reminiscence and poetry, games and card making. There is also a seated exercise group each week. Complementary Therapies, including massage aromatherapy and reflexology, are also offered as well as manicures and pedicures.
