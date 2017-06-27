About Ty Golau - Kidwelly

Ty Golau is a weekly group offering therapy and stimulating activities to people with memory problems and people in various stages of dementia. Carers or family members can choose to accompany the person cared for or to have a couple of hours' respite. There are reminiscence, life story and music therapy sessions. Other activities are designed to enhance the manual skills required to perform everyday tasks such as indoor gardening, simple cookery etc. All sessions are accompanied by PowerPoint presentations to reinforce the spoken word. An Occupational Therapist facilitates the sessions, allowing activities to take place in small groups or on a one-to-one basis if needed.