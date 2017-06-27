Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Ty Golau - Kidwelly

Morfa Chapel Vestry Hillfield Villas, Kidwelly, Sir Gaerfyrddin,
SA17 4UL
01554 890896
www.tygolau.org.uk
info@tygolau.org.uk

About Ty Golau - Kidwelly

Ty Golau is a weekly group offering therapy and stimulating activities to people with memory problems and people in various stages of dementia. Carers or family members can choose to accompany the person cared for or to have a couple of hours' respite. There are reminiscence, life story and music therapy sessions. Other activities are designed to enhance the manual skills required to perform everyday tasks such as indoor gardening, simple cookery etc. All sessions are accompanied by PowerPoint presentations to reinforce the spoken word. An Occupational Therapist facilitates the sessions, allowing activities to take place in small groups or on a one-to-one basis if needed.

Who runs this service

  • T? Golau

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above with memory problems or in the early-middle stages of dementia, with or without their carers. Referrals can come from health professionals, one-self, carers or family members: an informal assessment will then be made.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
