About Ty Golau - Llanelli

Ty Golau is a weekly group offering therapy and stimulating activities to people with memory problems and people in various stages of dementia. Carers or family members can choose to accompany the person cared for or to have a couple of hours' respite. There are reminiscence, life story and music therapy sessions. Other activities are designed to enhance the manual skills required to perform everyday tasks. These can include indoor gardening, simple cookery and lots more. An Occupational Therapist facilitates the group, allowing activities to take place in small groups or on a one-to-one basis if necessary. Power point presentations accompany every session to reinforce the spoken word.