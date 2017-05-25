About Wadebridge Activity Day Club

Memory Matters Activity clubs sit in the community (usually in a community building). It is a social day that is stimulating, fun and gives an opportunity to spend time with others in the same situation. All the clubs are run by experienced Cognitive Stimulation Therapy facilitators and supported by trained volunteers. The service aims to exercise the brain and body and promote brain fitness. The clubs are based on the principles of cognitive stimulation therapy (CST). They are unique. Club members are involved in the planning of the themes and content of sessions and can be involved in as much or as little of the day to day running of the club, eg making drinks, cooking, washing up etc. Club members are encouraged to work as part of the team as we promote a 'co-active' community feel, ie doing things together.