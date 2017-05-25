About Workshops and one-to-one support for Younger People with Dementia

Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) provide workshops and one-to-one support to those with young onset dementia. Workshops provided include a choir, cycling, running, katakanuing, art, walking, gardening, furniture restoration and drama. New workshops are continually added to meet the interests of those with young onset dementia. The one-to-one support is tailored to the interests of the individual and can for example include shopping, bowling, swimming or dog walking. An education course is also provided to those with young onset dementia and their family and carers.