Denham Manor is set in a country estate with three acres of landscaped grounds in Buckinghamshire. A full range of nursing care support is available at Denham Manor, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. The home is able to care for residents with complex needs including acquired brain injuries, those with a tracheostomy or percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) fed, spinal injuries and people requiring end of life care.

