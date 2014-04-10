Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Destiny 24/7 Care Services Ltd

24a Redwood Drive, Steeple View, Laindon, Basildon,
SS15 4AF
01268 546688

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Destiny 24/7 Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
