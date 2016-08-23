Dingle Meadow is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Oldbury, near the M5. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, with some large enough for a small seating area. It has a GP service, library service, hairdressing salon plus chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, professional entertainment, animal therapy, and residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and also enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

