Domiciliary care

Diversity Care Providers Ltd

6 Innovation House, Pure Offices, John Smith Drive, Oxford Business Park South, Oxford,
OX4 2JY
0800 001 6683
www.diversitycareproviders.com

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Diversity Care Providers Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
