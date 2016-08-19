Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Divine Health Services Limited

Suite T3 Training And Enterprise Centre, Applewood Grove, Cradley Heath,
B64 6EW
0330 995 0101

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Divine Health Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
