Domiciliary care

Domiciliary Care Mental Health Accommodation , incorporating Foyle D.I.S.H.

77 Rockmills, 126 Strand Road, Londonderry,
BT48 7AD
028 7130 8020

Who runs this service

  • Praxis Care Group
