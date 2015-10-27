Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Don Thomson House Residential Care Home

Low Road, Dovercourt, Harwich,
CO12 3TS
01255 240978
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-east-and-south-east/don-thomson-house-residential-care-home

About Don Thomson House Residential Care Home

Situated in the historic maritime port of Harwich, Don Thomson House has plenty of attractions on its doorstep. Members of the team care for their residents with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. With homely lounges, residents can take part in a wide variety of activities with the home's dedicated activities leader, or simply relax with a good book. In the dining rooms, residents enjoy home-made meals prepared by the catering team, who also serve freshly baked cakes each day with afternoon tea. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. With raised beds, the large landscaped gardens are perfect for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening, or simply relaxing with loved ones, who are welcome at any time.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 26Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Dunn

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
