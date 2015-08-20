Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Doneraile Residential Care Home

24 College Road, Newton Abbot,
TQ12 1EQ
01626 354540
www.donerailecarehome.co.uk

About Doneraile Residential Care Home

Doneraile is a family-run residential home in Newton Abbot for up to 25 older people who may also have physical disability and/or dementia. The large Victorian house stands in its own grounds with gardens, sun terrace and lovely views of open countryside.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 17Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Doneraile Residential Care Home Ltd

Registered manager

Graham Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
