Nursing home

Dormy House

Ridgemount Road, Sunningdale, Ascot,
SL5 9RL
01344 872211
www.caringhomes.org

About Dormy House

Located in one of the most sought after residential areas in Sunningdale, Dormy House is a grand 1930s residence that sits adjacent to the world renowned Sunningdale Golf Course. Its grounds incorporate landscaped gardens where residents can relax or take part in the regular outdoor activities. The home has received Assured Accreditation, a standard traditionally associated with excellence in the hotel industry. It offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Windsor & Maidenhead

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Gullon

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
