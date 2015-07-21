Dovedale Court is a large converted home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in Wednesbury, near the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. A number of rooms are available for residents to pursue hobbies and interests and the large conservatory is a tranquil place for residents to catch up with friends and family. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, and church services. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking smart, plus there is a patio area with comfortable seating.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.