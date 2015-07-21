Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Dovedale Court

Holyhead Road, Wednesbury,
WS10 7PZ
0121 502 6444
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/dovedale-court/

About Dovedale Court

Dovedale Court is a large converted home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in Wednesbury, near the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. A number of rooms are available for residents to pursue hobbies and interests and the large conservatory is a tranquil place for residents to catch up with friends and family. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, and church services. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking smart, plus there is a patio area with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 76Residents
  • 76Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

