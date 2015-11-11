Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Doves Care Services

Room 2, The Acorn Centre, 5 Oak Court, Pennant Way, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Ivybridge,
PL21 9GP
01752 656820

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Doves Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Patience Mashayamombe

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
