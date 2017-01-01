Drummohr is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care on the outskirts of Edinburgh in the village of Wallyford, near the A1. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, plus small pets are allowed by arrangement. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system, some having views across the garden. Staff organise activities such as quizzes, shows by professional entertainers, arts and crafts and animal therapy. Outdoor is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can help to keep the raised flower beds and herb garden looking good. There_s also a patio area with a water fountain and fish pond.

