Residential care home

Drummohr Nursing Home

47a Drummohr Gardens, Wallyford, Musselburgh,
EH21 8BH
0131 653 3737

About Drummohr Nursing Home

Drummohr is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care on the outskirts of Edinburgh in the village of Wallyford, near the A1. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, plus small pets are allowed by arrangement. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system, some having views across the garden. Staff organise activities such as quizzes, shows by professional entertainers, arts and crafts and animal therapy. Outdoor is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can help to keep the raised flower beds and herb garden looking good. There_s also a patio area with a water fountain and fish pond.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • East Lothian

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
