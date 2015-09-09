Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Dunster Lodge Domiciliary Care

Manor Road, Alcombe, Minehead,
TA24 6EW
01643 800190

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Dunster Lodge In The Community Limited

Registered manager

Daria Gould

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017