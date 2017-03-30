Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Dunster Lodge Residential Home

Manor Road, Minehead,
TA24 6EW
01643 703007
www.dunsterlodge.co.uk

About Dunster Lodge Residential Home

Dunster Lodge has stunning views across the sea to Wales, as well as extensive gardens from where a local herd of deer can be seen. Two donkeys, called Tickle and Pickle, live in its orchard, while residents are welcome to bring their own pets, provided they are well trained. It runs a Day Care Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays when people from the community come and take part in activities, lunch and entertainment. A quiet room and a conservatory are always available for those who prefer to sit and relax.

Accommodation

  • 15Residents
  • 6Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 9Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Dunster Lodge Limited

Registered manager

Gillian Parry

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
