East Hill House offers a full range support, including people living with different types and stages of dementia including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. It also has a separate building, providing 24-hour care for those who are a little more independent but will benefit from a warden being available. The home actively encourages residents to bring significant personal possessions to furnish their rooms and to truly make the space their own.

