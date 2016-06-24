Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Ltd - Leegate Office

15 Leegate, Burnt Ash Road, Lewisham,
SE12 8SS
020 8690 1911
www.eleanorcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
