Domiciliary care

Elect Care Consultants Limited

The Old Fire Station, 2nd Floor, 61 Leswin Road, Hackney, London,
N16 7NX
020 7254 2000

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • Elect Care Consultants Limited

Registered manager

Electra Solomon

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
