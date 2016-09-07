Elmwood is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite care and end of life care in Croydon. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, plus some have views across the garden. Organised activities include quizzes, hand massages, music therapy and flower arranging. There is a landscaped garden and open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating where residents can watch the wildlife that regularly visits our bird houses.

