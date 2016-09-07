Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Elmwood Nursing Home

32 Elmwood Road, Croydon,
CR0 2SG
020 8689 4040
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/elmwood/

About Elmwood Nursing Home

Elmwood is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite care and end of life care in Croydon. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, plus some have views across the garden. Organised activities include quizzes, hand massages, music therapy and flower arranging. There is a landscaped garden and open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating where residents can watch the wildlife that regularly visits our bird houses.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 46Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 7Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sholayide Adedugbe

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
