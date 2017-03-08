Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Enable Care Services - Stockton

Gloucester House, 72 Church Road, Stockton On Tees,
TS18 1TW
01642 613051
www.ecass.info

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • Enable Care And Support Service Ltd

Registered manager

Diane Reynolds

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
