Domiciliary care

Enfield Domiciliary Care Agency - Durants Road

176 Durants Road, Enfield,
EN3 7DF
020 8804 7892

Local authority

  • Enfield

Who runs this service

  • Saint John of God Hospitaller Services

Registered manager

Colin Byrne

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
