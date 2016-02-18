Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Essential Social Care 13 Panfield Road

13 Panfield Road, Abbey Wood, London,
SE2 9DW
020 8312 3063
www.essentialsocialcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Essential Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Sarah Phillips

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
