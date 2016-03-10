Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Estuary Community Support and Supported Living Services

Maitland House- Floors 8 and 9, Warrior Square, Southend On Sea,
SS1 2JY
01702 462246
www.estuary.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Estuary Housing Association Limited

Registered manager

Bridie Hughes

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017