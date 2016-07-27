Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Extra Hands of Heacham Limited - Heacham Office

13-14 Heacham Hall Industrial Units, Hunstanton Road, Heacham, Kings Lynn,
PE31 7JT
01485 570611
www.extrahands.net

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Extra Hands of Heacham Ltd

Registered manager

Lynda Hilliard

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
