Domiciliary care

Fairfield Care Ltd

Fairfield Farm, Higher Thorns Green Farm, Castle Mill Lane, Ashley, Altrincham,
WA15 0QZ
0161 928 7039
www.fairfieldresidential.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Fairfield Care Limited

Registered manager

Diane Dawson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
